Following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, Nigerians took to social media to express their opinions.

It was reported that the five-member panel of the apex court held on Friday that the PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

Justice Adamu Jauro who read the judgement of the five-member panel noted that the PDP acted as an interloper as it is not a member of the APC.

The PDP had claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Well, the Supreme Court has spoken, and we must accept that they are final, not because they are correct, but because they are final. The inauguration will go on. I pray that God will give Tinubu the wisdom to govern Nigeria well until the final determination of our main suit, which we pray the PDP wins. Whether or not we win, we shall continue to wish our country and its leaders well, even though we are disappointed.

The Supreme Court basically ruled on a common knowledge matter: you can’t institute that petition except you are a member of the party. Right there in the electoral act but I get that comes with clutching at straws

I said it yesterday that Tinubu and Shettima will PREVAIL! And they have PREVAIL at the Supreme Court. What we need to do now is to move on as one Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion or creed. Nigeria is a big PROJECT that we all must ENSURE that she SUCCEED.

I said three days ago the outcome was predictable and that the Supreme Court will decide the appeal against the PDP on grounds of lack of locus standi. That is exactly what the apex court has done this morning.

PDP going to Court is a distraction in the first place and the Supreme Court of APC dismissing the PDP’s suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima is no surprise to me. PDAPC ENKR!

Same offence that Nigerian court sacked elected governor for has been dismissed by the same court

Why I’m I not surprised by the judgement…you expect the supreme Court to oust someone who has already been decorated with the second biggest honorary title in Nigeria… everything is scripted…

“The 5-man panel of the Supreme Court gave its ruling on a technicality. The panel said it was a pre-election matter and PDP was not a member of the APC, and therefore had no locus standi to file the suit.”

It’s obvious, nothing will come out of the presidential tribunal

The Supreme Court, by this judgment, is contradicting itself. How can you deny Uche Nwosu of the AA on a double nomination suit filed by APP and then dismiss that of the PDP? A miscarriage of justice!

