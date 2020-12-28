Armed gang hacks factory worker to death in Kano

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins in the early hours of Monday stormed Kurna community and killed one Idris Salisu Goma, a factory worker, in Kano metropolis.

A source who preferred anonymity disclosed that Goma worked with a fertilizer company in Ungoggo Local Government of Kano State.

The source hinted that the gang met Goma in the midst of a prayer and attacked him with machetes.

“We tried to rush him to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, but he had lost so much blood. He gave up before we reached the hospital,” the source said.

It was also disclosed that in the past few days, the armed gang has been frequently terrorising the local community.

It was not immediately clear what was the motive of the attack. But another source stated that it could be a handiwork of hired assassins or an armed robbery by local urchins.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command spokesman DSP Haruna Abdullahi did not respond to calls from this reporter.

