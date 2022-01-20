Attack on teacher: Court remands student’s mother, one other in Ogun

Metro
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Court remands student's mother, AAUA student arraigned, Federal High Court in 10 months, Ondo Pastor docked over , injunctive order against FG , Court dismisses suit, Man sentenced to life imprisonment, Ondo court sentences accountant, Court convicts SS3 student , ASUSS right to form association, Kanu: Abia High Court restrains security agencies from barricading, blocking courts during proceedings, attempt to defraud CBN of $100m, Ex-militant gets three years imprisonment, Man docked over unlawful sex, suit asking for South-East exit, magistrate orders arrest of vigilante leader

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has remanded one Mrs Elizabeth Joseph, mother of Joshua Joseph, an SS3 Student of Toyan High School, Ere, who allegedly beat up a teacher.

Tribune Online recalled that the student who was reprimanded by his teacher for his hairstyle had invaded the school with her parents and some hoodlums to attack the teacher.

This development happened after the State Government had directed parents to sign undertakings on behalf of their wards, in view of incessant attacks on teachers in the state.

Magistrate B.O Abdul Salam having listened to the charge read by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Adeyemo, expressed disappointment over the attitude of some parents who followed their wards to school to attack teachers for disciplining their wards.

The Magistrate said: “Why are these children attacking their teachers? If a drastic measure is not taken, these are the kind of youths that will become a menace not only to their teachers but also to police officers and court officials if they get a judgement that is not satisfactory to them.

“If my parents had followed me to my school to fight my teachers will I be on this bench today?”

She admitted that the offence committed was a bailable one, however, directed the suspects to be remanded in Abeokuta and Ilaro Correctional Home, while the student said to be at large be produced by the next court sitting.

The case was adjourned till February 15, 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Attack on teacher: Court remands student’s mother, one other in Ogun

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Metro

Victim escapes from kidnappers’ den as police arrest robbery suspect in Delta

Metro

Two killed, five injured as old NITEL mast collapses in Benue

Metro

Truck kills okada rider in Ondo, driver on the run

Metro

Two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers burnt to…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More