Leon Usigbe

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has told the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to end any contemplation of the postponement of the February 25 election, as according to it, Nigerians are ready to go to the polls on Saturday to vote in Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next President.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Atiku’s camp just like other Nigerians, rejects the pressure by the “jittery and deflated Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for the postponement of the election.”

The statement added: “We hold that the demand for postponement by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is a ploy to further create confusion and derail the electoral process having become terrified by the looming devastating defeat that awaits Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the polls.”

The Atiku Campaign reminded the Tinubu Campaign of how its chief campaigner, a hate-inclined governor of a prominent North West State was said to have been humiliated at the last Council of State meeting where he reportedly went to push a failed memo for the postponement of the election for some few weeks.

“Our campaign has also been reliably informed that this APC governor is demanding the postponement because the APC Candidate, Tinubu, cannot by any measure win the election, given his overwhelming rejection by Nigerians.

“It is pathetic that after its defeat at the Council of State meeting, the Tinubu Campaign is still perching around media platforms and seeking the postponement of the elections.

“It is imperative to note that having been stunned by the rejection at the meeting, the Tinubu Campaign had resorted to inciting violence, making wild, unfounded and reckless accusations, posting incendiary remarks, attacking prominent Nigerians, blackmailing and seeking to compromise our democratic institutions to heat the polity and make it appear unconducive for elections to hold on February 25, 2023.

“The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign must accept the reality that the train has already left the station and Nigerians have since made up their minds to elect Atiku Abubakar as the next President.

“The firm decision by Nigerians to elect Atiku on February 25 cannot be swayed by the shenanigans of the APC and Tinubu Campaign.”

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Campaign however charged Nigerians to remain alert and united “as they get ready to come out en masse and vote for the PDP at the Saturday, February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections.”





