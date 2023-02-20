By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu has revealed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is the preferred candidate of the Northern region.

Addressing a press conference at the national headquarters of the forum in Kaduna on Monday evening, Yakubu who is the National Assistant Auditor of ACF, said notable northern elders like Alhaji Zango Daura, Professor Ango Abdullahi among others, had told us the region has settled for Atiku.

The ACF chieftain said “this is the direction we are going.”

The Northern leader said the region is supporting Atiku not because he is a Northerner but because he has the capacity and experience to take the country to the promised-land.

“ACF came to being as a result of certain happenings in the country. The emergence of ACF is to protect the Northern interest and so far, so good as we head to the polls in a couple of days, our elders, leaders in the likes of Alhaji Sani Zango Daura (the Danmasanin Daura) has given us a direction. Atiku is the candidate of the north and that is the direction we are going to follow.

“And that’s the candidates majority of northerners are going to vote for. So, this is one of the reason that I called for the press conference and if there are other issues you guys want clarification, I am ready to give you answers. I am also the National Convener of Atiku/Okowa Patriots,” Yakubu said.

Commenting further, he also debunked the assertion that ACF is supporting rotational presidency, saying, “It’s not true. That’s why I am holding this press conference. At no time the ACF met to have taken that kind of decision.

“That kind of decision can either come from NEC or NWC. So, since none of these bodies had met, how would that kind of decision emerged. Either the press is misrepresenting the Secretary General or some few people had concorted some stories.

“ACF is established to protect the interest of the north and where is Atiku from? And let me give you a background story. If you have been following the ACF history, you will discover that at each point in time that the county is at crossroads, ACF and the north usually come to stabilize the country.

“The north supported Obasanjo and he won; the north supported former President Goodluck Jonathan and Jonathan won. Each time the North support anybody, not because that person is from the north. The north usually considers capacity and competence and integrity. These are the factors the north used to consider.





“The north is supporting Atiku not because Atiku is from the north. No, it’s because at this point in time, among the candidates we have now, it’s Atiku that has the capacity, the competence and the integrity and the reach out across the country”.

