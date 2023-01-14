Atiku promises to complete Ajaoukta Iron and Steel, Maritime Port in Kogi

“Abubakar Atiku has assured the people of Kogi state that if elected as president he will complete the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel complex and also the Maritime port in the state.”

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has assured the people of Kogi state that if elected as president he will complete the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel complex and also the Maritime port in the state.

Speaking in Lokoja on Saturday during his presidential campaign rally, he said he is out to rescue the country from poverty, adding that he will create jobs as he will set aside 10 billion US dollars for job creation and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the issue of University closure and “our children out of schools for eight months will no longer be there.”

He mentioned that if voted as the next president of the country, salary arrears will be a thing of the past.

Earlier, his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa called on the people of the state to vote to enmass for the People’s Democratic Party stressing that the only way they can chase the All Progressive Congress from power is to vote them out of come February election.

Okowa who is the governor of Delta State noted that the people of the have suffered enough for eight years as he called on the people of Kogi central to stand firm during the election and vote out the APC government from the state.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyocha Ayu who received over 1,400 decampees from APC to PDP including the former deputy governor of Kogi state, Chief Simon Achuba, former Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Alfa Imam and one of the strongest politicians in Kogi central, Mr Yahaya Karaku and their supporters said the party is happy in receiving the decampees to PDP in Kogi State.

He noted that the people of the state should rally around all the PDP candidates in the coming election by voting for them and the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said that Atiku Abubakar is ready to rescue the country from poverty and move it forward. He stressed that eight years of APC in the country have taken the country back to the stone age.

He commended the people of the state for their turn out to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Vice presidential candidate Okowa.





The senatorial candidate of the party, Barr. Natasha Uduaghan while speaking said the people of Kogi state are ready to vote out APC’s bad governance from the state and vote in PDP.

She said the uncompleted Ajaoukta Iron and Steel complex is an issue that is given the people of the state great concern adding that the only person that can complete the project is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if by the grace of God if voted as the next president of the country.

Among those who spoke at the rally including the former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, Alhaji Idris Wada, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwa and a host of others.

