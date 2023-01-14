Police rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police Command says it has rescued 30 persons abducted by some criminal elements in the state.

According to DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, those rescued include 20 males and 10 females.

He said the victims were rescued at Sardauna Forest in the Toto Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation was carried out by officers and men of the command through the collaboration with Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group of Toto LGA.

The command spokesperson said the victims have since been reunited with their families after undergoing medical examination and treatment.

“On 12/1/2023, information was received that suspected kidnappers were sighted at Sardauna Forest of Toto LGA, Nasarawa State where they held victims, hostage.

“In reaction to the unwholesome development, a joint operation was carried out by operatives of the Command in collaboration with Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group of Toto Local Government Area.

“The kidnappers were however trailed to their enclave at Sardauna Forest; on sighting the operatives, the criminals dispersed in disarray deep into the forest.

“Consequently, thirty (30) kidnapped victims comprising 20 males and 10 females were rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be reunited with their family after debriefing.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered continuous combing of the Forest and applauded the courageous effort of the police operatives and Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group for a job well done.





“ He further assured members of the public that the operation will be sustained in order to sanitise the general area of suspected criminals.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

Police rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa