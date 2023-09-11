Former Kano state commissioner for rural and community development, Alhaji Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has advised the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Mr Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), to shelve plans to go to the Supreme Court because the move may end up being an exercise in futility.

Alhaji Kwankwaso made this known on Monday while reacting to the verdict passed by the National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano ruled in his favour as the winner of the Madobi, Kiru, and Garun-Malam House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the Tribunal sitting in Kano voided the election of Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) on the premise that he had not resigned from Bayero University, Kano, 30 days before the election.

Aside from that ruling, the Tribunal chairperson, Justice Ngozi Flora Azinge, consequently ordered INEC to set aside the certificate of return earlier issued to Datti and declare Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso as the winner of the election, having scored the second-highest votes during the election of the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal House of Representatives, held on February 25, 2023

However, Alhaji Kwankwaso, while commenting on the Presidential Election Tribunal ruling, urged both Alhaji Atiku and Mr Obi to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting defeat and rallying around the elected President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his quest to move the country to greater heights.

According to him,” Alhaji Atiku and Mr Obi have the constitutional right to seek redress before the law court on whatever they believed transpired during the election, which they have sought at the tribunal.

“Having dragged their grievances before the Tribunal and having judged the matter, as well as verdict equally, and both having lost, the honourable way for them is to accept the defeat in good fate,” he said

Alhaji Kwankwaso, however, noted that to him, the Supreme Court would not start the case fresh but would just look at documents ruled on by the Tribunal and pass its judgement.

He then hinted that going by the judgements pronounced at the Tribunal, the arguments of both Alhaji Atiku and Mr Obi do not have good and convincing substance, hence the need for them to let go and team with the winner in moving the country forward

While thanking Allah on the Tribunal that declared him winner, Alhaji Kwankwaso, however, commanded the people of his constituency for their prayers and support

Kwankwaso, therefore, thanked the Tribunal for a good job done. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man.





He also urged his opponent to work with him on his task to enhance developmental projects in all the nooks and crannies of his constituency.

Ilyasu Kwankwaso former commissioner for Rural and community development, hails from the same local government area as former presidential candidate of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, but contested on the platform of APC.

The man, Ilyasu Kwankwaso, is not only the backbone of APC in the Madobi local government area of the state; he is also a force to be reckoned with in the Kano political circle

He also served as a commissioner under the regime of former state governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

