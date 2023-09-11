In its continued effort to champion the curse for national unity and progress, the Apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has announced the establishment of zonal offices nationwide.

The announcement was made by the National Vice President of the Apex body, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, while briefing Journalists shortly after meeting with leaders of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide (Youth Wing) at his country home, Nanka, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday.

Ogene-Okeke said the established offices were part of the organisation’s agenda, ably led by its National Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwanyanwu, to sustain the already existing peace and unity among Igbos and their host communities across the country.

He noted that the 19 Northern States zonal offices are located in Abuja, the Southwest zone is located in Lagos State, and the South-East and South-South zones jointly have their offices located in Enugu State, respectively.

He said the offices will serve as meeting points where Ohaneze leaders will meet to discuss issues affecting the Igbos living in all parts of the country.

According to him, with the emergence of Chief Iwanyanwu as the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the organisation has risen again. He facilitated the creation of the zonal offices to enable Igbos living outside Igboland to know what we are doing.

“Addressing the youths led by its acting National President, Comrade Chukuma Okpalaezeukwu, during the meeting, Ogene-Okeke urged them to continue to work with other youths in the country to promote peace and oneness that would bring the desired change in Nigeria.

“The future of Nigeria lies in your hands. If you want it, it’s in your hands. If you want it badly, it’s in your hands as well. For you to serve as a good leader, you must be humble and open-minded by nature.

“As you can sense, Ohaneze Ndigbo is a cultural organisation and not a political party, so I appealed to you all to resolve your differences with your aggrieved members for the sake of peace in Igboland.

“The National Vice President equally used the occasion to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, from the DSS detention.

The meeting also featured the presentation of an award of excellence to a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governor aspirant in the State and a Grand Patron of the Organisation, High Chief John Bosco Onunkwo.





