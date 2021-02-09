ATCON to host ICT stakeholders on new National Broadband Plan

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has announced its plan to host the maiden edition of Virtual Structured Engagement with Key Stakeholders in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Sector on the New National Broadband Plan 2020- 2025 with a theme – Realising the new set target of 70 per cent of Broadband Penetration slated for March 25, 2021.

In a statement by the association and signed by Mr Ajibola Olude, its Executive Secretary, it said the buy-in of the various sub-groups under the membership of ATCON would be leveraged upon to ensure and guarantee that the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 is adequately positioned to deliver its ultimate purposes for the generality of Nigerians more quickly and strategically.

“Traditionally, ATCON as an organisation usually gives its members the opportunity to review and provide insightful approaches and solutions along with the Ministry, NCC, NITDA and state governments as to what needs to be done to support various programmes and projects that are earmarked for the successful implementation of the previous National Broadband Plan under past ministers,” the statement said.

The objectives of the engagement, according to the association, includes, “complimenting the various strategic activities already embarked upon by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and to also achieve the set target of Broadband penetration in Nigeria with greater speed among others.

ATCON said Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is expected to deliver the Principal Keynote Address on, “Enhancing the contributions of sub-sector in the Nigerian national broadband plans through enabling policies”.

while Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Engr Aliyu Aziz Abubakar, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) would share their respective commissions and agency’s perspectives via a paper presentation on “Aggregating the potentials of the sub-sector to meet the new broadband set target of 70 per cent.”

