In a bid to foster the growth of Osun State’s digital economy, Adewumi Adeyemi, the Chairman of the House Committee on Innovation, Science, and Technology at the Osun State House of Assembly, has promised that his committee will give full support for digital economy for Public-Private Partnership in the state.

He made the assurance while speaking as a Guest Speaker at OSUN DIGI MARKET WEBINAR 2.0 on Saturday.

The event themed “Public-Private Partnership, a Unique Collaboration Strategy in Growing Osun Digital Economy,” saw various stakeholders coming together to discuss strategies for enhancing the state’s technological landscape.

During his address, Adeyemi underscored the importance of forging strategic partnerships between the government and private businesses to create an ecosystem that nurtures and supports digital entrepreneurship.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to leverage their respective strengths and resources, ultimately driving innovation and economic growth in Osun State.

Adeyemi highlighted that such partnerships enable the pooling of expertise, funding, and technological infrastructure to create an environment conducive to sustainable digital development.

He emphasised that such collaborations could lead to the emergence of new startups, the expansion of existing businesses, and the overall enhancement of the state’s digital infrastructure.

“The digital economy is no longer just an option; it’s a necessity for any region aspiring to remain competitive in the modern world. Osun State has immense potential in this realm, and by fostering strong public-private partnerships, we can harness this potential for the benefit of our citizens.”

“The digital economy is a cornerstone of modern societies, and Osun State is no exception. To fully harness its potential, we must embrace PPPs as a strategic tool for progress,” Adeyemi stated.

He also stressed the importance of establishing a regulatory framework that encourages innovation while safeguarding the interests of both parties involved.

The OSUN DIGI MARKET WEBINAR 2.0 provided a platform for entrepreneurs, technology experts, government officials, and investors to exchange insights and ideas.

Adeyemi Adeyemi’s participation as a guest speaker highlighted his dedication to promoting innovation and technology-driven growth in Osun State.

His insightful remarks reinforced the importance of fostering a symbiotic relationship between the public and private sectors to pave the way for a brighter digital future for the state.

The OSUN DIGI MARKET WEBINAR 2.0 concluded with a sense of renewed enthusiasm among attendees for embracing Public-Private Partnerships as a catalyst for Osun’s digital economy.

As the state continues its journey towards technological advancement, the collaborative efforts forged through such partnerships are expected to play a pivotal role in propelling Osun State to the forefront of the digital landscape.





