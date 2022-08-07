At Oroworukwo, it’s labour of love for literacy

A youth corps member in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, attempts to boost student literacy and improve learning by renovating and stocking a school library.

A life-changing project commenced at Oroworukwo Community Secondary School, Port-Harcourt Local Government, Rivers State, on Saturday, July 30.

With a population of over 1,000, the school established in 1995 has no functional library where students can borrow books or read in peace. There is an empty classroom with no tables, chairs or books. Students who need tranquillity from their noisy classmates sit on the floor there. Happily, all that changed on Saturday with the commencement of renovation and stocking of the space, courtesy of a youth corp member on primary assignment in the school.

A Human Anatomy graduate from the University of Ilorin, Olamidayo Oladapo is a bibliophile. She is an avid book lover who is the author of one, ‘Walking in Liberty’. After resumption, she was aghast to find that the school had no functional library and felt she had to find a solution.

“I just knew I couldn’t serve my country and not make an impact. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has given me leverage on many things. I felt I needed to undertake an impactful project,” the member of the Batch C Stream 2, 2021 began.

“I surveyed the needs of my community, and it was surprising to find out that a school of over 1,000 pupils did not have a library. I have never seen it before, especially at a school in the city. When I got to the school to inquire about it, I saw a student sitting on the floor and reading because the classrooms were full and there was no convenient space for her to read. That was when I knew I had to do something about it,” she continued.

Being a bibliophile and aware of studies that show school libraries positively impact students’ literacy and learning outcomes, Oladapo knew she couldn’t look away. “Establishing a library for the students of Oroworukwo will encourage active reading and concentration.”

So, following approval from the NYSC, the project began last Saturday with the Youth Corp member and a battery of artisans renovating the empty classroom to become a well-stocked library.

With just N33,000 as an allowance from the Federal government, how did she go about the project’s funding?

“I used a donation site; I wrote letters to NGOs, companies, religious organisations and government parastatals. I also made use of social media platforms,” she disclosed.

Despite the stress of undertaking the project, it won’t be Oladapo’s last. “I plan on replicating it elsewhere, not just Oroworukwo, but that would be after I finish serving. Oroworukwo school library will be used as a template to replicate it in other places,” she said matter of factly.

Oladapo added that she couldn’t have achieved her goal alone because, as everyone knows, a tree does not make a forest. The school’s management and the NYSC also played crucial roles in realising her goal. And she remains thankful to them.

“The school has been supportive because they are open to doing what’s best for their students and innovations. They also offered a space where for the library. I have also been getting great support from people in the state. The NYSC encourages Corpers to embark on personal community development service and make an impact wherever they find themselves. Because of the NYSC, I have good leverage in speaking to people about my project, and they are willing to listen. They are usually fascinated that a Corps member will want to execute a project like this.”





A reader who is also a writer, a personal situation made Oladapo write her debut work ‘Walking in Liberty’.She explained: “I just had a burden for people. I suffered from emotional pain, low self-esteem, and hormonal imbalance, but God delivered me. I had an emotional downfall and wanted people to know that it is possible to enjoy freedom, a sound mind and many things through Christ Jesus. Despite what has happened to you, there is still that chance that you can still enjoy freedom. If you have faith, you can move mountains. That burden came to my heart, and I’m glad I obeyed.”

She is happy with the readers’ feedback as she continues working on her second work. “They have been mind-blowing,” she said. “Some said this was spirit inspired, just what they needed at the time. Most prayed for me and said that because of this book, their faith has increased.

“There was a memorable feedback: “This book is a gift to the world; my life has changed.” That touched me because that was precisely the book’s purpose, to change lives.”

As her book changes lives, the author, too, is not relenting in improving her students through practical means. By the time she completes the library, Oroworukwo Community Secondary School students will get a boost.

