Bellbird releases Emelonye’s The Funeral of The Igboman

BELLBIRD Media has released ‘The Funeral of The Igboman’, a collection of poems by Linus Osigwe Emelonye.

Divided into five parts and containing 42 poems, the collection highlights some of the situations confronting a man in his environment as seen through the eyes of the Igbo.

The collection written over decades offers a participatory account of several socio-cultural events the author participated. They are captured under themes like Biafra, Nature, Family, Igbo Men’s Traits, Philosophy and Mysticism.

A statement from Bellbird Media Ltd disclosed the priceless collection contains some of the greatest poems left behind by Linus Osigwe Emelonye. The late poet was a renowned culture advocate whose portfolio of artistic endeavours covers visual art, literature, music and dance. He held sway in Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

The statement further noted, “Linus Osigwe Emelonye’s works are timeless pieces which cannot be left undocumented for the future generation of Nigerians, especially Igbos, to enjoy and cherish to have a broader view of what life was and could be with the necessary dynamics. This publication is being issued on the premise that great works of art need preservation.

“Readers will notice the author’s craftsmanship in using English, style and logical reasoning, presented in paradoxes, which are his hallmark. The work is being positioned to stimulate literary discourse amongst poetry aficionados today and in future. The book will be made available to the public after a partnership being discussed with online sales giant Konga.”

