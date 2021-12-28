Kwara office holders asked to send children to public schools

Public office holders in Kwara State have been asked to invest faith in public institutions by sending their children to public schools.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, members of a sociopolitical organization, Kwara Must Change, said that, “starting from 2023, public office holders should be ready to invest faith in public institutions to have the moral justification deserved to pilot affairs of the state”.

The convener of the group, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, who commended investment of the present administration in education, said that the government should complete the transformation process by creating standards and sharing in the gains and pains of public institutions.

“It is clear that the Kwara State government is investing heavily on education infrastructure, it is equally investing on human resources, one of which is the recent recruitment of best of teachers through the transparent and merit-based approach. What is left to complete the transformation process is to create standards, through effective coordination of teachers and administrators and consistent monitoring of students. This can only be achieved when those saddled with this responsibility also have a stake in the output of their input.

“We are, therefore, urging all aspiring public officials, both elected and appointed, that starting from 2023, they should be ready to invest faith in public institutions to have the moral justification to deserve to pilot the affairs of the state.

Mallam Hamzat, who hailed the recent signing into law of the political office gender composition bill by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, mandating successive governments in the state to ensure both male and female have a minimum of 35% and a maximum of 65% representation in government,

urged the federal government and Nigerian Governor’s Forum to adopt the bill on political office gender composition and replicate same across the federation.

“Having gotten the advocacy for gender inclusion to a logical conclusion, Kwara Must Change, about two months ago, precisely on October 21, 2021, shifted our attention to the need for public officials to have their children in public schools and we began the advocacy by paying a courtesy visit to the Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education, in the person of Barrister Sulaiman Senior, where we made case for the need for public officials to invest faith in public institutions.

“Just like the gender parity advocacy, we understand that this would not be easy, but with understanding, close engagement, adequate consultation, and desire to build an egalitarian society, all stakeholders in Kwara State would join us in this mission to rightly position Kwara state as a model for character and good example,” he said.

