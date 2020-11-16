ASUU strike: Universities’ alumni urge NANS to suspend proposed protest

THE Association of Nigeria Universities Alumni (ANUA), on Monday, appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to suspend its proposed nationwide protest, pending the time the association would suggest ways to end the crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The association noted that: “We are confident that, by the end of the said proposed mediation process, the end to the impasse is nigh.”

ANUA in a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Stephen Olawale Fasakin, and the General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Wada, promised to positively contribute to the resolution of outstanding issues by bringing the knowledge and experience of its members to bear.

The statement tagged: ‘Request for permission to participate in negotiations between the federal government of Nigeria and Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities’ further requested to be part of the next round of negotiation between the government and ASUU.

“In line with the above and in the true display of patriotism, we strongly advise the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to tarry a bit on their planned protest to allow the steps of mediation proposed herein to come into fruition. We are confident that, by the said proposed mediation process, the end to the impasse is nigh.

“ANUA, attending as a stakeholder in matters concerning university education in Nigeria, will positively contribute to the resolution of outstanding issues by bringing the knowledge and experience of its members to bear.

“In their individual capacities, members of ANUA have been contributing to the advancement of education in the relevant institutions and we believe we will be able to bring our collective wealth of experience to bear in so far as the discussions between the government and ASUU is concerned. It is our firm conviction that university education in Nigeria will be open to better stories to tell if the government, trade unions in universities and alumni bodies of universities work hand-in-hand.

“Therefore, our interest lies, strongly, in encouraging the two sides to find a mutually agreeable position in resolving outstanding issues. However, we will only be able to do that when we are physically present to make our presentations to the parties while also witnessing interactions between the two sides and note first hand the stand-point and border lines of each side.

“Consequent upon the above, we, again, humbly, request that you permit our team led by our Chairman, the General Secretary and the Legal Officer (or as you may prefer), to attend the next round of negotiation between the government and ASUU.”

