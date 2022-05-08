Ogun governorship race: Akinlade picks APC guber forms, says actualisation of vision begins

Former Member, House of Representatives and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Honourable Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade has obtained the gubernatorial nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

Akinlade in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Sunday said: “My dear good people of Ogun State and party faithful, as a young Eagle (politically), I rode on the great wings of our leader above the Olumo Rock and beyond, he showed and taught me many lessons.

“Someone once told me that “if your dreams do not scare you, then it’s not worth exploring”. Yes, it is daunting and almost scary without the usual safety net, but this is one mandate that we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed. As l call on you once again, I must say that what kept me going in the last three years was your love, prayers, encouragement and sacrifices.”

He added that: “Dear compatriots, my aspiration to run for the highest office of our dear state once again, hinges on sustaining and complementing the giant infrastructural strides of past administrations, one of which I was privileged to have served in, between 2011 and 2015.

“This morning, Sunday the 8th of May, 2022. I placed calls through to my co-aspirants and congratulated them for throwing their hats in the ring for the Ogun 2023 Guber contest. I assured them of my cooperation in the process and received the same courtesy.

“True vision and desire to serve should be selfless, devoid of acrimony and divisions. We are people destined for greatness, thus, this is the time to reset our focus and reposition the future of our dear State as envisioned by our forebearers. Thank you all and God bless,” said Akinlade.





