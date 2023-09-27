In the past, achieving a slim and lightweight laptop meant sacrificing performance and expandability. However, the new Zenbook S 13 OLED defies this norm, presenting a ground-breaking laptop that delivers substantial enhancements while retaining crucial features. Despite its sleek and lightweight design, measuring only 1 cm in thickness and weighing merely 1 kilogram, this laptop boasts the capability of up to 10-core 13th-generation Intel processors. It outperforms the previous generation model with enhanced thermals and overall performance, while the ASUS Lumina OLED display ensures a stunning visual experience for up to 14 hours of streaming. Furthermore, the laptop maintains its full functionality and has an extensive array of IO ports, including USB type-A, type-C, a full-sized HDMI port, and an audio jack.

Below are the five features that make the UX5304 an exceptional device

1. Incredibly thin and light form factor

The Zenbook S 13 (UX5304) boasts several impressive features that make it stand out. At 1 cm thin1 and 1 kg light2, the new Zenbook S 13 OLED is up to 30% slimmer than the previous generation (UM5302). The device offers a thinner lid than earlier models by using CNC machining techniques to create more space. To achieve the incredibly slim profile, ASUS Claimed to embed a thinner yet fully featured FHD IR camera directly into the CNC-machined lid while also using a specially designed ultra-slim OLED panel, which resulted in a lid that’s 30% thinner.

2. Supercharged Performance with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) comes equipped with a range of high-performance components, including a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 1355U processor, up to 32 GB of onboard LPDDR 5200 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. Additionally, it features two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack, ensuring robust connectivity and performance. Its 63-watt-hour battery delivers ample battery life to last through a day of work or entertainment effortlessly. It is also co-engineered with Intel. The Zenbook S 13 OLED series is an Intel® Evo™-certified laptop, which guarantees a specific set of hardware specifications and key experience targets for exceptional mobile experiences ― including instant wake, a faster WiFi connection and long battery life.

The ASUS UX5304 is available with up to 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processors, ensuring top-notch performance while maintaining its sleek and lightweight design. These 13th Gen Intel Core processors introduce a ground-breaking hybrid architecture, combining Performance and Efficient cores (P-core and E-core). This results in real-world performance that dynamically adjusts to your specific tasks. The Performance cores excel in single-threaded tasks, enhancing responsiveness for compute-intensive workloads, while the Efficient cores excel in multithreaded performance, handling parallel tasks efficiently and managing background tasks for seamless multitasking.

3. Superior Visual Experience with ASUS Lumina OLED

The output of the ASUS Lumina OLED display is powered by a 16:10 13.3-inch OLED HDR NanoEdge8 display with 2880 x 1800 resolution, providing users with a sharp visual experience. The OLED display offers a superior and immersive visualexperience that outperforms the standard of traditional OLED shows by a mile, providing more accurate, adaptive, and reliabledisplay features.

Beyond the higher contrast range and wider colour range, the ASUS Lumina OLED display of the UX5304 is VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black, Dolby Vision and is Pantone® Validated, assuring accurate colour and high dynamic contrast. It also supports up to 550-nits peak brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with a brighter, more detailed viewing.

The ASUS Splendid customized colour gamut, OLED Power Saving, and ASUS Tru2Life technology help deliver better and more intelligent tools. Furthermore, their TUV low blue light certification, ASUS OLED Care burn-in prevention, and US military-grade durability make them more reliable and help to maintain quality and comfort over time, especially from an end–user point of use.

4. All The Connectivity Ports you Will ever Need





When it comes to connectivity, the ASUS UX5304 is comprehensively covered. It features two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports supporting up to 40 Gbps data bandwidth, DisplayPort, and Power Delivery. In addition, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED series also offers a full-sized HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and an audio combo jack. This allows the Zenbook S 13 OLED series to easily connect to an external 4K display, storage devices, or expand connections.

5. ErgoSense Touchpad

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED features the latest ASUS ErgoSense Touchpad, which measures 129 x 81 mm and offers a 9.5% increase in touch area compared to the previous model. That means it’s larger than some large laptop touchpads, providing a more comfortable user experience. In addition, the touchpad also adopts a 0.23 mm click depth, which is 1.44X longer than the previous model. The ErgoSense touchpad supports multitouch gestures in Windows, so you can use three- or four-finger shortcuts to launch frequently used applications or functions.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) defies the conventional trade-off between slim design and robust performance, presenting a revolutionary laptop that redefines modern computing. This laptop is a testament to ASUS’s commitment to innovation, offering a slim and lightweight form factor that doesn’t compromise on power. With an Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor, exceptional OLED display, comprehensive connectivity options, and a thoughtfully designed ErgoSensetouchpad, the UX5304 sets new standards in performance, visual excellence, and user comfort. Its ability to blend cutting-edge technology, portability, and durability makes it a standout choice for professionals, creatives, and anyone seeking a superior computing experience. The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) embodies the perfect fusion of artistry and functionality, empowering users with lighter, faster, and more freedom in their digital pursuits.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) will be available in ASUS Nigeria partner stores during the festive season.

Learn more about the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) here.

