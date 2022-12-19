Associates, friends offer special prayers for Saraki at 60

Political associates, friends and well-wishers of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, early Monday morning converged on the residence of his late father and political leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki, at Ilofa Road GRA, Ilorin to offer special prayers on his 60th birthday.

The two-hour prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Bashir Mohammed Soliu, among other Islamic clerics in the state and dignitaries, was offered to God for good health, long life, and a fortunate political future of the politician.

The prayer was held simultaneously at the GRA residence of the late Baba Saraki, the family’s ancestral home at Agbaji in the Ilorin metropolis as well as in the PDP secretariats across the 16 local government areas in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the prayers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in next year’s governorship election in the state, Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman, said the emergence of the party’s presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar next year will return Kwara state to its rightful place in national politics.

According to him, governments everywhere in the world depend largely on one’s relationship with power, adding that Atiku’s presidency with Saraki will be a big advantage to Kwara state.

”Saraki has been grossly misunderstood, but we all can see now that he means well for Kwarans and Nigerians. In four years out of government, he is still committed to how his state and county can move forward.

“Governments everywhere in the world depend to a large extent on your relationship with power and the extent of power you have is the extent that is delegated to you. Such delegation is usually given to people that are quite close.

“This is a very good strategy for Kwara state to vote for Atiku which means voting for a place of proximity for Kwara and the development at the federal level to return Kwara state to its rightful place in national politics’, he said.

In his remarks, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim described Saraki as an enigma of national development who is very passionate about Nigerians and the people.

“For all, we know about him regarding his capability, experience, character, knowledge, experience, and passion for national development, we pray he will one day rule this country for us to appreciate his capacity. He is unequaled in these aspects”, Rafiu submitted.

Also speaking at the event, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Babatunde Mohammed said that Saraki remains a rallying point in politics in both the state and Nigeria, describing him as a national leader.

“The caliber of people gathered here today shows that Saraki is still recognized as a strong personality in Nigerian politics. He has been able to assist many people in the state and the larger Nigeria. And by His grace, PDP is coming back to power come 2023 in all the elections. We’re going to win the elections.”

The PDP chairman, who said that the party had realized its setback in 2019, added that people have also seen the PDP as the party that can deliver to their expectations.

“The people are saying that they’re tired of bad governance and low development in the state. The little the present APC governor could have recorded for himself as achievement had been eroded by his failure to conduct local government elections that could usher in democratically elected council chairmen in the past three and half years.





This is the first time local government elections would not be held in the state. It didn’t even happen during the military regime. Most of his projects are not completed for more than three years. People will ask questions at the right time.”

