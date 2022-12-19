2023: Choose candidates on depth of character, not deep pocket, EFCC pleads with voters

Ahead next general elections, the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has urged eligible voters not to choose candidates on the depth of their pockets but on character.

Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa gave the admonition on Monday during his presentation at a one-day Stakeholders Summit on addressing the influence of money on the 2023 General Election, organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hajia Hadiza Gamawa, the EFCC chairman noted that vulnerable Nigerians who sell their votes sell their future because they lack the right to demand for good governance.

“Votes must be cast on the depth of strength of character, not the depth of the pocket. We must change the narrative of the poor recruitment process.”

Director General of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, Modibbo Tukur, who commended the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) for its new policy said the apex bank initiative has helped to remove money from the electoral process and help with security.

“We congratulate the CBN and security agencies.

We know candidates who have the capacity to spend money, and we will monitor and flag them. We don’t arrest but we will report them.”

