Alumni hail Ogundiran’s promotion as Naval Commodore

The 1993 set of Iseyin District Grammar School, (IDGS), Iseyin, have congratulated one of their mates, Navy Captain Adedotun Ogundiran, who has just been named alongside twenty-five others to be promoted to the rank of Naval Commodore by the Nigerian Navy.

The news of the promotion was also the talk of the town among residents of the Iseyin community, as Adedotun would be the first to achieve such height in the naval service.

In a statement signed by the President of the 1993 Set Alumni of IDGS, Oladapo Omotoso and made available to journalists on Sunday, the old student body described Adedotun as a resilient, brilliant and dedicated student as well as a loyal soldier who has served the Nigerian Navy with sincerity.

“The Executive and Members of Iseyin District Grammar School (IDGS) 1993 Set Alumni received the news of the promotion of one of our own to the rank of Commodore in the Nigerian Navy with great joy.

“Sequel to the approval of the Navy Board as contained in a Press Release dated 16th December, 2022, 55 senior officers were promoted to various ranks in the Navy, breakdown of this promotion had 25 Navy Captains promoted to the rank of Commodore, among whom is Adedotun Ogundiran Ogundayo of the 1993 Set Alumni of IDGS.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This news, though exhilarating, did not come to us as a surprise, because growing with resilience, brilliance and dedication to duty and Nigerian unity, we had no doubt that Adedotun would surely make us proud one day and living to see this dream fulfilled is such an amazing experience.

“On behalf of the IDGS 1993 Set, we congratulate you and still say that our expectations are not over yet, keep the flag flying as you continue to give your best to the service of the nation,” the body urged.





IDGS ‘93 Alumni appreciated the Naval Board for counting Adedotun worthy for the promotion and assured the Nigeria Navy that the unity of the nation will be the utmost priority of their school mate.

Commodore Ogundayo Adedotun Ogundiran will be the first Navy Officer from the ancient Iseyin community to be promoted to the rank of Naval Commodore.

He is in his late forties and hails from Koso in Iseyin local government of Oyo State.

Oke-Ogun region has produced serving and retired military personnel like retired Brigadier General Kunle Togun from Saki, Rear Admiral Gbadejo Adedeji (Rtd), Rear Admiral Isaac Oladosu ( Rtd) and Air Commodore Edward Adedokun who is in active service, among others, with unblemished records.