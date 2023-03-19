Michael Ovat-Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Comrade Henry Nigeria Mbachu of the Labour Party (LP) as the Awka 1 State Constituency winner.

The Constituency is where the Anambra State Government House and other top administrative offices is seated.

Prof. Rafael Odigbo of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, the INEC Returning Officer, announced the result on Sunday evening in Amawbia, the headquarters of Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

Prof. Odigbo said that Mbachu polled 8,591 votes to emerge the winner, adding that Mr Nwafor Igwedinma Samuel of the State ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) came second with 8,315 votes while Mr. Okoye Uche of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third with 5,656 votes.

“I, Prof. Rafael Odigbo, certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 Awka South 1 State Constituency election held on March 18th, 2023.

“The election was contested and the candidates received the votes as announced.

“That Henry Nigeria Mbachu, having satisfied the requirement of the law, has been declared the winner,” the RO announced.