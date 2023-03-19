Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) has raised the alarm over harassment, threats, abduction and in one instance case killing of one of its personnel by party thugs in weekend Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Checks revealed that adhoc and regular staff of the Commission are presently facing open intimidation in its area office in Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State.

Reading a prepared statement to journalists last night in Abuja, Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter’s Education Committee, declared that actors whom the Commission has no control over succeeded in disrupting the electoral process.

Okoye said INEC was determined to take firm action to protect the sanctity of the election.

On Obingwa Local Government Area, office in Abia State where thugs are challenging the declaration of collated results, Okoye said “the behaviour of these thugs is unacceptable and there will be a thorough review of the results.”

Asked by journalist on the number of staff being held captive, Okoye said the Commission was still trying to sort out the number.

“We are still collating the data on the number of staff of the commission that were abducted. But we know that in two or three states of the federation, some staff of the commission were abducted. Some of them have been released; some of them are still facing various degree of threats. I am sure that by the time the collation of results ends, we will have a complete picture of the number of staff abducted and those facing one form of harassment or intimidation.”

He said the Commission was prepared “to protect the integrity of the vote and consolidate the progress made so far in the electoral process.”