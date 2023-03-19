Labour Party candidate, Sir Kelvin Chukwu has defeated former Enugu governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani to clinch Enugu East Senatorial seat with over 20,000 votes.

The LP candidate polled 69, 136 to beat Chimaroke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

Kelvin replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a few days before the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Sir Kelvin Chukwu is the younger brother of Oyibo Chukwu who was murdered days before the 2023 Presidential election.

