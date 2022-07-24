Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State is dead

Oyo State has lost another first-class traditional ruler, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Adekunle Salawudeen

A palace source said that Oba Salawudeen joined his ancestor on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The source added that his demise would be made official after the necessary traditional protocol.

He stated that the state government has been hinted of the development.

The death of Aseyin comes barely a few months after the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that Oyo State has lost four first-class traditional rulers in 2022.

The traditional rulers are: the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

In his condolence message, the Olugbon of Orile- Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao and the Vice-Chairman, Oyo State Council of traditional rulers expressed shock over the transition of Aseyin of Iseyin.

The monarch, in a statement personally signed, stated, “The death of Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Adekunle Salau got to me suddenly.”

This is another great loss to the Oyo State Obas Council and Chiefs.

He served his people wholeheartedly and was selfless. We all in the traditional council in Oyo State will miss him dearly.

I pray God almighty comforts and consoles his family and the entire Oyo State.

