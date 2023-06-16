Leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, on Friday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, insisting that crude oil theft is perpetuated by notorious cabals in the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking with correspondents after the meeting, he said the people of the Niger Delta have now resolved to ensure zero crude oil theft in the region.

The former militant leader argued that ordinary Niger Delta citizens who are often blamed for the action are not responsible as they do not have the wherewithal to perform the stealing.

According to him, there are “notorious” Army and Naval oil kingpins that have engaged in unprecedented crude oil theft in the last eight years.

He assured that with President Tinubu, the military kingpins have met their match as they would be flushed out of the system.

According to him, the way the oil thieves have gone about their criminal activities has stripped the people of the Niger Delta of their livelihood, noting that it is a crime against humanity.

Dokubo also alleged that it is an act of blackmail for the military to say that they have insufficient armaments to deal with insecurity, accusing them of forfeiting their weapons to the insurgents, which continued to fuel the insurgency.

