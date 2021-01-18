As the second wave of COVID-19 surges across the country

As the second wave of COVID-19 surges across the country, The Onuesoke Foundation has commenced awareness campaign and distribution of free over 100,000 face masks and sanitisers to people in rural communities across Delta State.

The awareness campaign, distribution of the face masks and sanitisers took off from Udu Local Government Area of Delta State and will continue for three weeks across all the 25 local government areas of the state.

It will be recalled that the foundation had, before now, placed jingles through radio and television stations to sensitise rural dwellers across the state on the prevention protocols of COVID-19.

Project coordinator of Onuesoke Foundation, Mr Steven Agadagba, during the take-off of the awareness and distribution of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), disclosed that the sensitisation campaign and distribution were aimed at saving lives and increasing a high sense of awareness of COVID-19 dangers among rural dwellers.

According to him, the foundation is out to also promote a clean, safe and healthy culture in order to mitigate the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

