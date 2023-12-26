The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has assured that the Nigerian Army will do everything possible to free the country from any act of criminality.

The Army Chief stated this in Sokoto on Tuesday while addressing troops as part of his familiarisation for the celebration of Christmas with troops of Operation Hadarin Daji.

He commended the troops for putting the interests of the country ahead while discharging their responsibilities.

“I want to commend you for remaining steadfast in the challenges facing us, some of us here are injured, some have lost their lives, families have been dismembered, with so many challenges we are facing and we continue to work hard.

“I want to encourage us, not to get tired but we must free our country from all acts of criminality, banditry and insurgency and we can do it.

“I want to assure you that as long as I remain the Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, I will give you all the support to ensure that you are able to achieve and perform your duty.

“The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces has promised us in clear terms that he is ready to support us so that we can bring peace to our dear country.

“Most of us grow up in an atmosphere that was very good but it is unfortunate the way things are now but we are gracious and happy that with our efforts and with God being with us, we are seeing some evidence of peace and we will continue to do more.

“I want to encourage everyone not to relent or get tired, Nigeria must be free and we must do it, we have the capacity and the capability and the ability to do it.

“The Chief of Army Staff was also here yesterday and this shows you the love we have for and to assure you are not left on your own, any challenges you are facing, we will face them together.

“I will make sure we that we deliver a better armed forces of Nigeria, so I convey to you the greetings of all members of the Nigeria armed forces” he added.

Speaking in his remarks, the General Officer Commander 8 Division, Major General Godwin Mutkut, assured the Chief of Defence Staff that the troops of operations Hadarin Daji will work towards surpassing its achievements this year in the coming year.

He said the troops under the operation Hadarin Daji have done tremendously well this year which he said is due to the support given by the office of the Chief of Defence Staff as well as the Defence headquarters.

