Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, called on Nigerians on Tuesday to support the security men in intelligence gathering by giving useful information that could be helpful to tame terrorists, bandits, and criminals.

He, however, commended President Ahmed Tinubu’s readiness to address insecurity in Nigeria through the appointment of capable and dedicated individuals as service chiefs and charged him to work more on the welfare packages of security men in the country.

The monarch, who made the call in a statement by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, argued that Nigeria’s security architecture has significantly improved, as manifested in the decimation of terrorism and banditry.

He maintained that “this was not unconnected with the appointment of capable hands as security chiefs. The synergy and inter-agency collaboration among them, mostly in intelligence gathering and information dissemination, have contributed immensely to combating insecurity.

“I specifically and specially commend the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing capable hands as Service Chiefs to reconstruct the security model of Nigeria.

He gave the security baton to the best hands in the military and the police. He also gave them free hands to do their job without interference. Today, we are all seeing the results from these dedicated Nigerian patriots.”

“I must commend the gallantry of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and equally, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. They have distinguished themselves and convincingly proved to be round pegs in round holes.”

“Yesterday, I saw the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, in Sokoto to identify with and celebrate Christmas with troops of Operation Hadarin Daji at Gingiya Barracks.

The approach of these chiefs to tackling insecurity is unique. It shows readiness, dedication, commitment, and loyalty to one nation. I doubt if we had ever had it show well like this. The morale is high. They deserve our prayers, commendation, and ultimate support.”

He described the synergy, understanding, and collaboration among the current service chiefs as unprecedented, which has significantly improved the security architecture of Nigeria.

Oba Akanbi expressed optimism in the synergy and leadership style of the service chiefs: Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other sister security agencies, mostly the Inspector General of Police

He disclosed that this unprecedented inter-agency collaboration has aided in intelligence gathering and information dissemination, which are hallmarks of effective policing, and expressed assurance that in the coming months, insecurity will be reduced to the minimum.

The monarch further noted the synergy cascading to the lowest level of operation of the combined teams of security outfits, as demonstrated in their many successive and successful security operations.

