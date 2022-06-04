Army varsity matriculates 333 students, warns against indiscipline, cultism, social vices

A total of 333 students have been matriculated into various degree programmes of Nigerian Army University, (NAUB), Biu in Borno state out of the 392 offered admission.

The Vice-Chancellor made the disclosure of the University, Prof Kyari Mohammed during the 4th matriculation of the University held on Friday.

While addressing the students, the VC reminded them that, “discipline is key to your training in this institution, therefore we urge you to abhor all forms of anti-social behaviour such as the violence of all forms but especially gender-based violence, drug and substance abuse, cultism, examination malpractice and all forms of misconduct”.

He assured them, “As we initiate you into the university system today, we hope to graduate you at the end of your are study. In between this period, we expect you to live by rules and regulations and obey constituted authorities as you do your lawful Business.”

He warned that “We have zero tolerance for bad behaviour. Should you encounter any form of harassment from your lecturers or fellow students there are clearly laid down avenues for seeking redress, please utilize them. Do Not suffer in silence. Let me assure you that we shall protect the innocent and punish the perpetrators of the crime.”

The VC stressed that “As you are aware, this is an initiation into membership of the academic community of the Nigerian Army University with all rights and responsibilities that it entails, therefore, we take the matriculation as a serious activity. As matriculating students, you should too”.





Kyari Mohammed said that “First and foremost, let me welcome you to this prestigious university. You are lucky to have been admitted to this young and fast-growing fountain of learning. Just as you are happy to be here, we are equally happy to have you. The matriculation oath you take makes you bonafide students of this institution”.

While outlining some of the achievements of the University, he said that “We participated in our first NUGA games this year at the University of Lagos. Our contingent won one gold and 2 bronze to put NAUB on the medal table.”

“We proudly sat at the middle of the medal table at 31 out of 75 universities that participated, making the best new university and the best university in the North-East ahead of much older universities”, he added.

The VC also said that “Let me use this opportunity to thank the athletes and their coaching crew for a job well done. We are grateful to the duo of John Benjamin and Dorcas Chioma Paul for making us proud. John Benjamin won a gold medal in the 1500 metres and bronze in 10000 metres, while Dorcas Chioma Paul won bronze in Taekwondo”.

“As a show of our gratitude, and in order to encourage participation in sports, the University has decided to offer both athletes full scholarship. We shall improve on our sporting facilities as we attract more sportsmen and women into our university”, he added.

He then thanked the staff of the university saying, “My dear colleagues the staff, we appreciate your sacrifices as you work with us to build an enviable university from the ground up with all its challenges. We are aware of the challenges and are working hard to address them. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

