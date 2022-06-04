Integrate bicycle lanes in all road construction, Abia FRSC tells govt

The​ Abia State Sector Commander FRSC, Mr. Paul Ugwu has called for government at all levels to fully integrate bicycle lanes in all road construction.

Ugwu also urged the government to enforce the compliance so that other road users and vehicles will give right of way to people on bicycles.​

Ugwu who spoke on the occasion of cycling rally organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps in Umuahia to mark World Bicycle Day, said that the world cycling day is a day set aside to promote the use of bicycle as alternative means of transportation thereby helping to reduce the extent of crashes on the road, and reducing carbon emissions.​

According to him, FRSC embarked on the cycling demonstration rally through the streets of the city in collaborated with Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu because as the First Lady of Abia, she had shown tremendous interest in promoting cycling, safety, and health of Abia residents.​

Earlier in her speech, the Matron of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria and First Lady of Abia State Dr. Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, called on Nigerians to adopt Cycling as a safe means of transport that has health benefits for the rider and does not cause pollution.​

Mrs Ikpeazu revealed that she has been riding bicycles since she was 6 years old and can attest to its nunerous gains for the body including stamina and cardiovascular benefits.​





She commended the Federal Road Safety Corps for promoting bicycle riding as a means of mass transit as it would also reduce road traffic accidents if well organised.

Mrs Ikpeazu, while demonstrating the importance and health benefits of cycling by riding a bicycle, urged government at all levels and civil society organizations to senstize the public on the benefits of cycling adding that it reduces many kinds of sicknesses.

In his remarks, the Eastern Zonal Coordinator​ Cycling Association of Nigeria, Dr Ezebunwa Ubani, said that the world cycling day is an important event that should be taken seriously to promote physical fitness and to reduce emissions in the society.​

He commended the wife of Abia Governor for her immense support to cycling federation sponsoring several bicycle rallies and local competitions which has earned​ her an award as the matron of the national association of cycling federation in the country.

