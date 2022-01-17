Army organises gender mainstreaming workshop to enhance efficiency in service

Nigerian Army said it will ensure gender mainstreaming in all its operations to achieve efficiency and enhance professionalism in the service.

The General Officer Commander (GOC) 8th Division Sokoto, Maj. Gen Uwen Bassey stated this on Monday in Sokoto while declaring open the maiden sensitization workshop on gender Mainstreaming for enhanced professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

Bassey, who was represented by his chief of staff Brig Gen Mohammed Abdullahi, said the aim of the workshop was to ensure that Army personnel were abreast with the global best practices on gender issues.

He stated that the workshop was organised by the Department of Civil-military affairs in collaboration with the British Defence Section, West Africa.

According to Gen Uwen, Nigerian Army was always confronted with gender issues mainstreaming in Internal and international operations.

On his part, Acting Director, Information management of the Department of Civil-Military Affairs, Nigerian Army, Col Kayode Ogunsanya said the workshop is in tandem with the chief of Army Staff’s vision to have professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within the joint environment in the defence of the country.

“At the end of this workshop, pertinent issues that pertain gender Mainstreaming International humanitarian laws and all the fundamentals of human rights would have been well spelt out to the troops he added.

He further explained that if the troops are armed with that knowledge they will be freed from unnecessary infractions, particularly those that pertain to sexual exploitation, abuse and other isolated infractions.

He maintained that the workshop is a collaborative project with the British Defence Section West Africa and it is going to provide the opportunity for the participants to be sensitized to gender Mainstreaming and other modus of fundamental rights-related processes.

Also speaking gender advisor, Nigerian Army Major Janet Osamgbi said Nigerian Army is committed to the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on gender equality.

Osamgbi noted that after the workshop gender Mainstreaming would be felt across all activities in defence adding that civilians were at the centre of all conflicts that the military engaged in.

She stressed that gender Mainstreaming in the military would make the military operations more effective.

She further explained that the workshop was meant to sensitize personnel on how to perform on the field without gender stereotyping.

According to her, the workshop was organised to guide officers and soldiers on the implementation of the gender policy of the Nigerian Army .

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.