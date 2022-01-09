Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, Sanwo-Olu assures

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for keeping the peace in different parts of the country, assuring that the state government would continue to play its role and do what was expected in remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme price for the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the pledge while speaking at the Year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Interdenominational Divine Service organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, themed: “I will heal their land (2Chronicles 7:14),” and held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while promising to continue with the tradition of remembering the fallen heroes and to always pray for the living among them, further assured that his government would keep the tradition of ensuring that the relationship between his administration, the residents, and Armed Forces continue to grow, praying that God would heal the land.

The Governor also urged the citizens to support the security forces as they worked tirelessly to keep the nation safe.

“As we keep the tradition of having this service to remember our fallen heroes and heroines that have paid the supreme price for this great nation, the government and people of Lagos State will continue that tradition and will continue to ensure that the relationship that exists between the political class, the civilians and the military, continue to grow on daily basis.

“Today is for the remembrance of our fallen heroes and on behalf of the people and government, I want to thank all their families that are here and assure them that government will continue to do what is expected of us to continue to remember them and to say that their efforts and commitments to the country are not in vain.

“We pray that our country will know peace; will know greatness. As we journey in 2022, the peace of the Lord which surpasses all understanding will rest with our country and our state. It will be well with Lagos State. It will be well with Nigeria. It will be well with each and every one of us,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

In his sermon, the Executive Secretary, Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board, The Venerable Victor Olusa, said the theme of the service was very relevant and appropriate to Nigeria’s situation, adding that people should endeavour to do the right thing and not to castigate their leaders.

Venerable Olusa, said people needed a reorientation of values as God is ready to heal Nigeria and Lagos State, praying that Nigeria would rise again if all the citizens humble themselves, seek God’s face and turn from their evil ways.

He also urged the Armed Forces not to give up or be discouraged as they continue the war against insurgency, banditry, and other forms of insecurity in different parts of the country.

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi, commended the Armed Forces for upholding the existing unity in Nigeria and their service to the nation.

The Year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Interdenominational Divine Service featured Bible readings, sermon, hymns, choir rendition, praise and worship, a minute silence for departed heroes and heroines, and prayer for Lagos State and Nigeria.

The service was attended by members of the State Executive Council, serving and retired military officers, members of the Nigerian Legion, and religious leaders, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…