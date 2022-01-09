44-year-old man removes own testicles over libido, religious belief

A 44-year-old man, Terhemen Anongo, who lives in Gboko area of Benue State has removed his two testicles based on his religious belief.

Anongo had earlier in March 2021 removed one of his testicles but decided to remove the second testicle last Monday.

Anongo who spoke to newsmen on Sunday through the phone said he decided to remove the second testicle based on his religious belief.

“Yes, I went to remove the second testicle based on religious belief.

“I removed it on Monday. The first one had little hitches but this one having learnt from that experience, I did (remove) it very well. Somebody is always coming to dress it for me.

“I am fine, there is no problem, I am only waiting for when the wound will be healed so I can remove the stitches,” Anongo said.

Anongo had told a national daily last year that he removed his right testicle due to his sexual urge since he did not marry and also due to his religious belief.

He was quoted to have said, “You know how the issue of sexual urge torments one when you don’t have a wife, coupled with your religious belief. I am someone deeply involved in religion and I read about Origen Adamantius, one of the early church leaders from Egypt, who paid to be castrated so that he would not be bothered by sexual urge.

“It was in an attempt to do the same thing that I removed my right testicle but there was a heavy flow of blood, so I abandoned it (castration) and rushed to hospital.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…