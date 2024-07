Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has called on Nigerians to join hands with the government in promoting the welfare of ex-servicemen and the families of fallen heroes and heroines to encourage current Armed Forces members to serve bravely.

Speaking at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day launch and Emblem Appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday, the governor said, “We have a duty to show our appreciation by contributing generously to the upkeep of their families. This is one of the many ways their loved ones can feel that these heroes did not die in vain.”

“Our appreciation will also encourage current Armed Forces members to serve bravely, knowing that they will not be forgotten even in death.

“This is a special fundraiser to cater to the families and dependents of our ex-servicemen who fought gallantly during the World Wars and the Nigerian Civil War.

The fund will also cater to the families of soldiers who lost their lives during peacekeeping operations in different parts of the country, as well as the victims of the Hercules C130 plane crash on September 26, 1992. This fund will also assist those incapacitated due to these wars and incidents.”

The governor also encouraged Nigerians always to remember that the gallant heroes and heroines made the supreme sacrifice for peace and harmony in the country.

“The administration acknowledges the invaluable contributions of the ex-servicemen and women to the protection of the territorial integrity of our country and the maintenance of peace, unity, and progress of our great nation, in particular, and the world in general. We, therefore, salute your courage, patriotism, and selfless sacrifices,” he added.

“Permit me to seize this opportunity to commend the effort of the legion members especially. The fact that you make it a point of duty to mobilize funds annually in support of your incapacitated colleagues, their families, as well as for those of your deceased colleagues is quite commendable.

We will always, within available resources, support you in your concern for the fallen and incapacitated heroes and heroines.”

The governor, who donated to the legion, urged other public members to do the same.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Social Development, Mrs Opeyemi Oluwakemi Folashade, emphasized that the week is a recognition of the laudable services of the gallant officers, noting that the labour of the nation’s heroes should not be in vain.

“Some of them died while in active service and on the war front, while many others are physically incapacitated. It is for this reason that the legion of ex-servicemen is seeking support for officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces who are disabled as a result of these wars and to also cater for the families of the deceased among them.

It is my sincere hope that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain,” she explained.

State Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Brigadier General Abdulkadir Anigiobi, appealed to the government and well-meaning individuals to support the families of the fallen heroes in the state and those incapacitated during the wars.

“Armed Forces Emblem Appeal Fund week is an annual event with the sole aim of raising funds for the care of the families and dependants of our fallen heroes who fought gallantly during the last civil war, the world wars, including our gallant officers and soldiers who lost their lives through insurgency in the North East, communal clashes, and terrorist attacks.

The fund will also assist those incapacitated due to those unfortunate war incidents,” he said.