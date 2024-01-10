Following the harassment of some members of the National Assembly, who were part of the team that paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, at his office in Lokoja, six persons have been arrested on the order of the governor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Onogwu Muhammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said Governor Bello has subsequently banned unauthorised persons from accessing the government house while calling for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The lawmakers from Kogi State, in the Senate and House of Representatives, had visited Governor Bello to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 Governorship election and to pledge their unalloyed loyalty to him and the incoming administration.

Shortly after the fruitful discussion, the governor received with rude shock the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the government house and swiftly ordered the arrest of the culprits.

He charged security agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly to ensure the offenders face the full wrath of the law.

His directive to the heads of security agencies reads “Information just got to me as I left the office to the residence that one man called Suleiman and others embarrassed Sen Jubrin Echocho in Government

House. I’ve directed the CSO to arrest all those involved in such a stupid act and bring them to justice immediately. I will

NEVER condone act of hooliganism and indiscipline.

Thank you sir”.

The members who visited on Tuesday were Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho of Kogi East, Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West, Rt Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims of Ankpa Federal Constituency, Hon Zachariah Idris of Idah Federal Constituency, Hon Sani Abdulrahim Egidi of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon Abdulrahim Danga (PDP) of Okehi/Adavi Federal, Hon Gowon Haruna of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, Hon Tijani Ozigi of Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency, Hon Danladi Aguye of Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency and Hon Salman Idris (ADV) of Kabba/Ijumu.

