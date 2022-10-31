Arewa youths urge FG to protect Allen Onyema

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on the federal government to urgently protect the Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema against what the forum called the ongoing abuse of the airline Chief by both some selfish Nigerians colluding with the United States to bring him down.

In a statement made available to some journalists and signed by the National President of the Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the forum while wondering how some fellow Nigerians with narrow interests would want to undermine one of their fellows who is helping to build “our nation, frowned at how a section of the media has maliciously been sensationalizing the case involving the 2019 US Indictment of Allen Onyema and even preempting the judgment in the US court.

“We condemn the press release that even heralded this unfortunate indictment in 2019. That press release violated his rights and even American and Nigerian laws by making very extreme judgmental statements against his person. The press release even found him guilty even before trial! How could Nigeria allow their own to face a trial that has been already predetermined irrespective of proofs to the contrary?

“So, in view of the above development, we wish to call on the Nigerian government to stand firmly with its citizens in moments of challenges abroad. Our government owes a duty to protect the integrity of its citizens and its corporate image whenever such is called into question.

“The government should wade into this matter immediately to bring it to a permanent end. Nigerians would not accept our government sitting on the fence while one of its best is being destroyed by the might of a foreign country. If this is allowed to continue, Nigerian youths would lose faith in their nation,” the statement said.

The Forum asked if America could allow a US company providing a meagre less than 100 jobs/employment in America to be so treated and responding to the contrary noted that Allen Onyema and his businesses, in a country where “we are grappling with massive unemployment, are providing over 15,000 jobs!”

“The Federal Government should repose implicit confidence in our citizens by protecting Allen Onyema. Every nation protects its interest. Pfizer, a US pharmaceutical company, orchestrated the death of hundreds of Nigerian children by deliberately using them as guinea pigs to test how their drugs kill. The US Government waded in to save theirs.

“The US caused the arrest of the daughter of the managing director of Huawei, a Chinese company, for money laundering. The Chinese government acted swiftly and the rest is history.”

The Forum equally cited how Mr Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank was accused by Americans of fraud and wanted him removed. African leaders and our government stepped in and it was halted.

“A Nigerian girl was arrested in Saudi Arabia for carrying drugs. The Nigerian government waded in to save her. Why the delay in wading into Allen Onyema’s case?” the statement added.

“In recent times, we have all watched with nostalgia and shame how the 2019 US Indictment of Allen Onyema has been used and promoted deliberately by a section of the Nigerian press to malign the character and businesses of one of Nigeria’s true nationalists in a calculated bid to bring him down and ultimately, Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline.

“The recent admission of the US government in court in the case of Ebony Mayfield, a staff of Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a United States-based company, that no bank suffered any loss whatsoever in the transactions of Allen Onyema, is a pointer to the fact that this man never intended to commit any fraud in his dealings.

“This admission, by implication, equally confirms the assertion by his lawyers that every money used in the payment for the aircraft, using the letter of credit instrument was legitimately owned by Allen Onyema and his businesses contrary to the previously held notions and insinuations that he committed bank fraud by fleecing the US banks of millions of dollars. There was no victim in his transactions and no crime was ever intended.

“The lawyers asserted that all steps taken in respect of the Letters of Credit were therefore taken in good faith and with legitimate funds. All the aircraft involved were brought into Nigeria and utilized in the operations of Air Peace Limited. There was no victim. There was no loss of funds to any person and there was no criminal intent whatsoever. Most importantly, the position of Air Peace has been reviewed by various Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria and no evidence of criminality has been established against either Allen Onyema or Air Peace.”





The Forum while stating that it was convinced that the allegation followed a misunderstanding in the processes of financial transactions between two countries, declared: “We are convinced and, it is very obvious that this case, at best, arose out of the clash of misunderstandings of the processes of two different financial jurisdictions, Nigeria and the United States of America! This is not enough to be allowed to be used in bringing down a man who has given his all to his nation right from his teenage years in the university to this moment.

“Allen Onyema laid down his life for this country in the heady days of extreme violent militancy that almost brought Nigeria to its knees by singlehandedly, in 2005, began the transformation of the Militants by bringing down to Nigeria the entire faculty of the University of Rhode Island Centre for Nonviolence and Peace Studies, USA led by the renowned Dr Bernard Lafayette Jr at his own expense for love of country. He was applauded worldwide.

“It was his efforts that enabled the Federal Government to proclaim amnesty to the militants believing that they could be transformed. He has used his blessings to intervene during critical times on behalf of his nation. He brought pride to Nigeria and the black race when he evacuated, free of charge, Nigerians of every ethnicity trapped in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks.

“During the Covid-19 worldwide lockdowns, he went on to evacuate Nigerians trapped in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China who could not afford ticket fares, free of charge back to their country. He has no political ambition but at every turn, he uses every opportunity to promote the unity and oneness of this country,” the Forum also said.

