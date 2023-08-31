The Arewa Youth Assembly(AYA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the National President Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as one of his Ministers.

This call was made available to newsmen in a statement signed by the Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, in Kaduna.

The Youth Assembly described Shettima as a rare kind of Nigerian who has devoted his entire life to the service of his Father’s land, Nigeria.

“His contributions and sacrifices date back to the days of the Military era and are still counting, always at the forefront in advocating for justice and promotion of social well-being of the citizens.

According to the statement, the undying passion and zeal to unite the country by bringing youths from various regions, tribes, and religions together to co-exist as one, with the view to promote tolerance and peace and foster national unity and cohesion for the development and progress of Nigeria, he is indeed a peace ambassador and promoter of National unity.

The group noted that as a unifier, he will put an end to the rising tension in the country generated by secessionist agitations and other aggrieved groups who feel they have been marginalized by the government.





“Giving his antecedents and experience as a youth leader who has worked with youths from all corners of the country, it will be easy to put an end to these challenges, the statement declared.

“With respect to the above, it is crystal clear that such an individual should not be left out of the Federal Executive Council because he has alot to offer to this administration and to Nigerians; having him will surely improve unity within the country and put our millions of able youths to a more judicious use thus increasing productivity.

