Twenty-two Baales across the eleven local government areas of Ibadanland will be crowned as Obas in their respective domains on Friday.

The Baales to be elevated to Obas include; the Alakanran of Akanran, Chief Yekini Obisesan; Alararo of Araromi Aperin, Chief Mudashir Obisesan; Oniladuntan of Laduntan, Chief Kamorudeen Adeyemi; and others spread across Ibadan city and less cities.

The coronation ceremony will be performed by Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Senator Lekan Balogun Balogun, at the historic Oja’ba Palace of the Olubadan, beginning from 10 am.

With this development, Olubadan is the Imperial Majesty of the Ibadanland while his hitherto High Chiefs are now His Royal Majesties and Baales as His Royal Highnesses.

The Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts, Engr Dotun Sanusi lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for giving approval to the request of Olubadan for the promotion of the concerned Baales.

Sanusi stressed that; “the Governor deserves the applause of all and sundry and more importantly from the sons and daughters of Ibadanland.”

Sanusi called for more support and cooperation for the Governor and his administration, stressing that, “the Omituntun 2.0 is already a blessing to the people of the State and more importantly, our chequered traditional institution.”

He added that the Association of Ibadan Mogajis under its President, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori; market men and women and all their leaders including all stakeholders are happy with the new development which according to him, “will further fast track greater development and accentuate economic growth of the city of Ibadan.”

