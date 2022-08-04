Aregbesola liability to Osun APC —Youth wing

THE youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, on Wednesday, contended that the former governor of the state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has become a liability and political virus to the party, as seen in his disposition in recent times.

The youth, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the Minister of Interior over his anti-party conduct aimed at grounding the party in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat, Osogbo, the APC state youth leader, Mr Goke Akinwemimo, noted that the former governor was on a vendetta move to destroy the party in Osun State on account of ego-tripping and self-aggrandisement.

He said the conduct and attitude of the minister is becoming worrisome, retrogressive and least expected from a serving minister and former governor, who has risen to prominence with the support of the party structure.

Akinwemimo alluded to the clandestine approach of Aregbesola to mobilise both financial and human resources, including security agents under the supervision of his ministry, to harass and oppress the members of the party in the state, in a bid to aid the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as manifested in the outcome of the recently-conducted gubernatorial election.

He alleged that some political marauders and unscrupulous elements sponsored by Aregbesola, under the auspices of The Osun Progressives (TOP), embarked on what can be best described as public charade and disgrace in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, to blackmail the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Reacting to development, media aide to Aregbesola, Mr Sola Fasure, said “the youth are clearly misguided.

For close to four years, the refrain of their sponsors was that Aregbesola was no longer relevant in the APC and Osun politics.

“Aregbesola was subjected to all forms of attacks, including armed invasion on his campaign office on two occasions. Bouyed by the false notion of their superiority, they practised ruinous exclusivity and shunned call for reconciliation and inclusion of other members of the party.

“It is curious that having been disgraced in the governorship election of July 16, they turned round to blame Aregbesola for the disastrous consequences of their hubris. How could the person you derided as being insignificant and irrelevant now be held accountable for their failure?”





“Their reaction has shown they have not learnt any lesson and they may be doomed to a concatenation of more defeats. I will urge them to do real soul searching, come down from the high horse and amend their errant ways. “For the youth, I will advise them to sit down and watch politics.”