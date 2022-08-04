Adelabu picks Accord guber ticket in Oyo

THE former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has formally declared to pursue his governorship ambition under the platform of the Accord Party.

Adelabu left the APC with over 5,000 supporters from the 33 local government areas of the state.

The Nigerian Tribune recalls that Adelabu boycotted the APC primaries held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, which saw the emergence of Senator Teslim Folarin as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

After describing the outcome of the primaries as unacceptable, Adelabu decided to pursue his governorship ambition on the platform of the Accord Party.

The party in its efforts to mend fences set up a reconciliatory committee headed by Senator Femi Lanlehin.

The committee has been meeting with aggrieved members, but their efforts to reconcile with Adelabu and his followers have failed.

