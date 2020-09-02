As Nigerians await a better future, the hope to have one has continued to be a myth as the rate of corruption keeps assuming alarming dimension.

Concerns have grown higher in recent times as to the devastating consequences of corruption. Arguably, corruption has brought fierce impacts on economic and societal development in Nigeria.

The recent corruption cases in Nigeria, ranging from the trial of the former EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, and the former AGN, Mohammed Adoke, has raised questions such as: are we truly fighting corruption in Nigeria? Is there any hope of having a corruption-free Nigeria? Are social values still in existence in the Nigerian state?

Without doubt, social values are not being respected today. Gone are those days when corrupt individuals were being fetched out by members of the society. The situation today suggests that corrupt individuals in the Nigerian society are being supported, protected and even celebrated.

Over the years, there have been arguments and debates on the best way to fight corruption in Nigeria. However, corruption has continued to be a recurring decimal. Thus, the economic situation of the country keeps getting unfriendly on a daily basis.

Evidently, investors are leaving the country as no right-thinking investor would want to stay in a country where corruption has become a new normal.

In recent times, the media has been awash with stories of looted funds being recovered. Could this be a way of fighting corruption? It is trite to note that recovering looted fund is not fighting corruption. What has the government done over the years with the recovered funds and even the looters? It is not difficult to see looters walking freely in the Nigerian society as a result of impunity. What happens to constituency funds in Nigeria today?

In the search for a corruption-free society, it is necessary to question the readiness of the Nigerian government to check and re-check the state of our institutions.

As a matter of urgency, there is need for both internal and external control in the establishment of our anti-corruption agencies. Also, in the effort to reduce corruption, it becomes pertinent for all stakeholders to work in perfect synergy to make sure this menace is reduced to the lowest minimum in the Nigerian society.

Ishola, Akinwale Victor

victorakinwale2@gmail.com

