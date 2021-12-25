Arapaja congratulates Makinde on his 54 birthday, tasks Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, perseverance at Christmas

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Abiodun Makinde on his 54th birthday anniversary today.

Arapaja stated this in his congratulatory message issued and signed by his Special Assistant on news Media and Publicity, Bamitale Ibrahim and made available to newsmen.

Ambassador Arapaja stated that the 54th birthday anniversary of Governor Makinde which also concides with the birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated all over the world is a thing of joy to all lovers of good governance in the state.

According to the statement, “on behalf of the entire People’s Democratic party (PDP) South, I rejoice with your Excellency, Seyi Abiodun Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State and leader of the PDP South West on the occasion of your 54th birthday today.

“Your Excellency, there is no doubt that your life is full of blessings and you have been using the blessings that God has endowed you with to bless others. This is evident in your style of administration and achievements in every facet of human endeavour since you came on board as the governor of the pacesetter state.

“It is our prayers that may the good Lord continue to strengthen you, grant you long life, and sound health in your quest to take Oyo State to greater heights.

“Arapaja also used the occasion to felicitate with the entire Christian faithful in the Nation on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and reminded them to imbibe the spirit of love, caring, sharing and perseverance which the life of Jesus’ Christ exemplify.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas we should celebrate with modesty and remember to share with those that are underprivileged. We should not lose hope in the fact that all will be well in this country as the PDP is poised to give Nigerians good governance as against the current maladministration under the APC led government.

“I also enjoin the good people of Oyo State to join hands with the people’s Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde so as to continue to deliver on his promises to better the lots of the entire citizenry in the state,” the statement concluded.

