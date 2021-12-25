Inuwa joins journalists to mourns death of Aljazirah correspondent, Jaiyeola

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has joined Journalists in the State to mourn the sudden death of Aljazirah Newspaper Correspondent in the state, Mr. Andrew Jaiyeola after a brief illness.

According to a condolence message made available by the Director General, Press Affairs, Government House Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, to newsmen in Gombe late Friday evening, the Governor received with sadness, the news of the demise of the well travelled veteran Journalist.

Inuwa Yahaya according to the message described the death of the journalist as a huge loss not only to his immediate family but to journalism profession and the nation at large.

He noted that the late Mr. Jaiyeola was “a hardworking, quiet and unassuming media personnel who exuded confidence and joy while carrying out his duty” .

He further stated that the deceased also contributed immensely in projecting the programmes and policies of the present administration through balanced reportage and analysis.

The Governor expressed the deep condolences of the Government and people of Gombe state to the wife of the deceased journalist, his entire family members, the management and staff of Aljazirah newspaper limited as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

He stated that, “as painful as this loss could be, I urge his wife and children, as well as all his professional colleagues and associates, to take solace in the fact that Mr. Jaiyeola, who was an active member of the esteemed journalism profession, lived a life characterised by hard work and dedication to duty”.

He then prayed God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Meanwhile, journalists in Gombe were thrown into mourning on Thursday afternoon after news filtered in that Jaiyeola, who worked with This Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, and recently, Aljazirah Newspaper was dead.

Also, in a condolence message by the Gombe State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), signed by the Council Chairman, Saidu Malala and Secretary, Danjuma Kalla, expressed shock over the demise of the Journalist whom it said will be missed for his doggedness and professional expertise.

