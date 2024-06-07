According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch for April 2024, the average fare for bus journeys within Nigerian cities increased significantly by 49.32% compared to the previous year.

In April 2024, the fare reached N967.76 per drop, up from N648.12 in April 2023. Despite a slight month-on-month decrease of 0.16% from N969.32 in March 2024, the fare hike remains substantial over the year.

A regional analysis indicated that the South West zone had the highest city bus fares at N988.33, closely followed by the South-South zone at N984.50.

Conversely, the South East zone recorded the lowest fares, averaging N926.00 per journey.

Here are the top ten states with the highest fares for bus journeys within cities in April 2024, based on NBS data:

Taraba State

Taraba State had the highest average fare at N1,450 per drop, which is 47.47% higher than the North East zone’s average fare of N983.33.

Ondo State

Ondo State’s average fare was N1,200 per drop, which is 21.45% higher than the South West zone’s average fare of N988.33.

Imo and Lagos States

Both states had an average fare of N1,150 per drop. In Imo State, this fare was 24.19% higher than the South East zone’s average of N926.00. In Lagos, part of the South West zone, the fare was 16.36% higher than the zone’s average of N988.33.

Jigawa State

Jigawa State recorded an average fare of N1,120 per drop, which is 16.15% higher than the North West zone’s average fare of N964.29.

Bauchi, Kaduna, and Rivers States

These three states had an average fare of N1,100 per drop. For Bauchi in the North East zone, this fare was 11.86% higher than the zone’s average of N983.33. In Rivers State, part of the South-South zone, the fare was 11.73% higher than the zone’s average of N984.50. For Kaduna State in the North West zone, the fare was 14.07% higher than the zone’s average of N964.29.

Anambra State

Commuters in Anambra State paid an average of N1,090 per trip, approximately 17.71% higher than the South East zone’s average fare of N926.00.

Abuja and Zamfara

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Zamfara State both recorded an average fare of N1,080 per drop. This is about 13.00% higher than the North Central zone’s average of N955.71 for Abuja, and 11.99% higher than the North West zone’s average of N964.29 for Zamfara.

