Appearing in Waduwadu adds to my popularity —Rythmz

US-based Nigerian musician, Adeyinka Hazzan, popularly known as Yinka Rythmz, has stated that having role in Nollywood has impacted positively on his career and gave him more exposure.

He said he was excited to feature for the second time in a Nigerian movie, Waduwadu.

“I was super excited to be called to audition for the Ade character in Waduwadu.

“I met prominent actors like Tayo Odueke a.k.a Sikiratu Sindodo; Bukola Fabuyi, Lola Faduri, Tawakalitu Ajisefini Alli, Michael Adeyemi who was super phenomenal on set and of course Yeye Amuludun of Texas, Mrs Mistura Asunramu a.k.a Fali Olomi.

“Acting is a career with which one can’t just dive into without going through proper training and Education.”

“As for me, featuring in movie has helped me in the area of networking, exposure and it has given me a lift in my career through all my new friends and relationships,” he said.

Yinka Rythmz’s first appearance in movie was in Fali Olomi Ni Yankee by Mistura Asunramu who also gave him a role for the second time in Waduwadu.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)… | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo