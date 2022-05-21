Appeal Committee upholds Kaduna APC delegate congresses

The Appeals Committee for the Ad-hoc Delegate Congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, has upheld the Congresses in the state.

The party had last week conducted its congresses to elect local government, state and national delegates.

The exercise it was gathered was done by consensus in accordance with APC’s elections guidelines and constitution across the 23 local government areas.

Addressing newsmen at the state secretariat of the Party on Saturday, the five-man Committee headed by Mrs Tinuke Gbadejo Ogunrinde from Oyo state said, the congresses were hitch-free, as no petition was received before, during and after the congresses.

Mrs Ogunrinde further disclosed that 1,275 delegates were elected for local government and state respectively, while 69 national delegates were unanimously elected.

“Our great party, the APC assigned us to serve as the Appeal Committee for the Special Congress held on 17th and 18th May, 2022 to elect the Local Government, State and National Delegates for Kaduna State.





“With gratitude to our Party for the confidence reposed in us by this appointment, We sct out to diligently do our duty.

“This Appeal Committee received records from the Congress Committee appointed by our great Party confiming that various categories of delegates emerged from the Special Congress in the 23 local government areas as follows: 1,275 Local Government Delegates, 1,275 State Delegates and 69 National Delegates were unanimously elected during the Special Congress by consensus.

“At the conclusion of our assignment, this Committee did not receive ANY petition, before, during or after the Special Congress of the Kaduna State APC.

“All the members of this Committee are grateful to our Party, the APC, for this appointment and we express our appreciation for the cooperation of the Kaduna State Chapter of the APC,” she said.

Other members of the Committee include; Auwal Musa Bashir (Gombe), Mr. Madu Saleh (Yobe), Engr. Lawal Abdullah Abubakar (Kano) and Akinola Bamigbola (Kwara).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…