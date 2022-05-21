2023: Oyo South senatorial aspirant tours Ibarapa zone, meets PDP stakeholders

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for Oyo South senatorial district, Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe was on a consultation tour to the three local government areas in Ibarapa land recently.

The management consultant was received by party leaders, party executives, and other stakeholders across the seven towns of Ibarapa land.

At the three local governments where he held meetings with the party leaders and supporters, the Ibadan Mogaji officially expressed his Senatorial ambition to leaders, elders, and the overwhelming crowd of party faithful in attendance.

The elders expressed joy at having a man of Tegbe’s calibre join the PDP and confidence in his competence. They affirmed that someone with his pedigree and experience would be an asset to the National Assembly and the PDP.

Tegbe promised to live up to their belief in his competence. He pledged not to disappoint them and their expectations, adding that he is strongly encouraged to support the party to victory and ensure that the people of Oyo South Senatorial District experience greater dividends of sterling representation. As a mark of better things to come, the Senatorial hopeful presented food items and cash empowerments to widows drawn from all wards in Ibarapa land

Mogaji Tegbe was accompanied on the visit by Chief Ojelabi, PDP Senatorial Chairman; Hon (Dr) Adebayo Adepoju, PDP candidate for Ibarapa North/Central Federal Constituency; Hon Sola Fakorede, a PDP Chieftain from Idere; Pastor Adisa Jimoh, Hon Bolanle Agbaje; Barr Fatai Akinsanmi; Chief Remi Ladotun; Erelu Olayinka Jayeoba, Hon Hafiz Oladejo; Hon Olusegun Ajayi, Hon(Mrs) Akomolafe Iyalaya, PDP Senatorial Women Leader; Taofeek Oladejo, PDP Senatorial Youth Leader and many others.





In a related development, supporters of a front-line aspirant Dr Nureni Adeniran vowed to work for the success of Mogaji Tegbe and Governor Seyi Makinde in the 2023 general elections.

Handing over his political structure to Mogaji Tegbe, Dr Adeniran who had earlier dropped his ambition for the sake of party unity and cohesion, noted that his coordinators from all nine local government areas and ninety-nine wards within the Oyo South Senatorial district would henceforth adopt Tegbe and work tirelessly for his emergence in the general election

In his remarks, Engr. Tegbe lauded Dr Adeniran’s political goodwill and understanding, promising to accommodate all his supporters in terms of dividends of democracy, adequate benefits, and quality representation.

It would be recalled that Tegbe, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was subsequently adopted by the stakeholders in the party in the state as the consensus candidate for Oyo South senatorial district.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

2023: Tegbe tours Ibarapa zone, meets PDP stakeholders

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: Tegbe tours Ibarapa zone, meets PDP stakeholders