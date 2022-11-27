Patients get free medical services in Niger State

A non-governmental organisation, Sani Bello Foundation, has provided free medical care to people in Kontagora LGA, of Niger State.

The foundation has also conducted surgical operations on patients suffering from fibroid, vermiform appendix, goitre, lumps, hernia, hydrocele, thyroid, gynaecological disorders and eye diseases.

Dr Toth Joseph Dogo, the Head of the medical team, said the team had treated a huge number of patients since its inception eight years ago.

“Ordinarily a patient in a private clinic will spend over a million naira to solve some of the ailments we are treating. The least that will be charged on some of the operations is N400,000. However, these operations are conducted free without charge; from consultations, investigations and examinations and eventually operations. If at all the patients bear any cost, it has to be their transportation to this centre,” Dr Toth added.

Biyaminu Ibrahim, who recently completed his secondary school education, was among many that benefited from the free medical outreach in Kontagora, says he was operated on for appendicitis he had suffered since an early age.

Mallam Bala Garba, a 70-year-old local farmer appreciated the free medical care services.

He said he was operated on Hernia which has been with him for over 20 years.

Hajara Mustapha a housewife who was also operated for fibroid said she was to pay N150,000 in a private clinic for treatment when her husband heard of the free medical care.

The Director-General of Sani Bello Foundation, Dr Zakariya Ikani, says the Foundation is helping the less privileged in society by rendering medical assistance which many beneficiaries are unable to provide for themselves due to lack of funds.

He says “the medical outreach is aimed at putting a smile on the face of the lesser privileged in society and is carried out twice a year.”

The chairman of the foundation, Col. Sani Bello (rtd.) says he was elated by the philanthropic services to his community.

“My foundation was established to support and provide services to the community, in the areas of health, education, environmental services and other related issues for support and empowerment of the society,” he said.

