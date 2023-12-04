THE ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all chairmanship and councillorship seats in the Saturday’s local council elections in Ekiti state.

The election which was conducted by the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) had APC win the available 38 chairmanship and the 177 councillorship seats in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

The results of the election was announced on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital by returning officers for each of the 16 LGAs and 22 LCDAs.

Aside APC, other parties, who participated in the exercise, were: Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP) , New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), People’s Redemption Party (NRP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The two major opposition parties: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) boycotted the election which may have caused the unprecedented low turn out of voters in the state.

The chairman of EKSIEC, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd) commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the election, which he said would bring governance closer to them at the grassroots.

Akintayo described as huge and noble the contributions of stakeholders especially security agencies and the media to the success of the election.

While describing election to the council areas as a fulfilment of the democratic principle for people to decide their leaders, he reiterated the need for more political awareness and sensitization for residents to participate more in future council elections.

He lauded the participation of the eight political parties and their display of sportsmanship on the outcomes of the exercise, while also lauding the roles of the adhoc staff deployed for the election.

