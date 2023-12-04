The All Progressive congress (APC) has stated that the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State that it had since complied with a court order to organise another state congress was self-consolatory, insisting that the party had no structure in the state.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr. Slyvanus Namang, the APC described the insistence of the PDP that it had a structure and is the most structured political party as one of the PDP’s usual self-consolatory outbursts that did not reflect reality on the ground.

It pointed out that the interview granted to some media houses by the former Governor of Plateau State and a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sir Fidelis Tapgun, has not only blown up the lid but further exposed the quantum of lies and fake claims that the PDP has a valid structure.

“In his characteristic bluntness, the elder statesman and a man of great honor who is well respected in the state and nationally, admitted in the interview that the PDP does not have any valid structure, having not complied with the order of the court.

“To sum up, he said, “The PDP has lost its soul; locusts have eaten up everything.” What further evidence do we need to contradict the statement by the PDP BOT Member, which is the conscience of the party?” it asked.

The state chapter of the APC alleged that after the previous failed attempts at blackmailing the judiciary through sponsored protests and street demonstrations, there is a grand plan by the PDP to bankroll violence in the state in the name of what they have tagged as “the mother of all protests” ahead of the Supreme Court judgment coming up in a matter of weeks.

It called on the security agencies in the state to be on red alert to abort the untoward development, which might worsen the security situation in the state.

